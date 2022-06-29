After the opposition, elected representatives of Gujarat’s ruling BJP have started alleging that bureaucrats are not working in the interest of the people.

Addressing a gathering organised by the Panchmahal District administration in district headquarter Godhra on Wednesday, BJP MLA C.K. Raolji alleged that for bureaucracy the first and foremost question comes is ‘what is for me?’

Minister of State for Water Resources Jitu Chaudhary was also present on the occasion.

“Since the last three years, I have been listening to a few sentences in government offices, especially from government officers and employees, ‘What is for me?’, ‘Why should I?” These sentences have deep meaning if one understands,” Raolji said.

He said that this needs to be changed. “Now if the government officers, instead of asking ‘What is for me?’, should ask ‘What is for them?” Only then people’s problems will be addressed.”

Just two days ago, Deputy Speaker Jethabhai Bharwad had alleged that illegal sand mining is taking place on a large scale.

BJP’s MP from Bharuch Mansukh Vasava has numerous times raised the issue of red tapism and bureaucrats’ “insensitivity” towards people and that people’s works are not being addressed on priority.

Recently in Bhavnagar, former Minister of State for Education Vibhavri Dave had walked out of the Bhavnagar University event, when she was not given a seat on the stage.

Several BJP people representatives in rural and urban bodies had also recently complained against officials.

