Now book hotels on MakeMyTrip with zero payment

Global travel service provider MakeMyTrip on Tuesday launched a new feature “Book With Zero Payment”, which will allow travellers to book a room in hotels or homestays without any payment.

According to the company, the new feature will solve anxiety related to uncertain travel plans as users do not need to pay at the time of booking but much closer to the check-in date.

“Our attempt is to offer flexibility and alleviate any anxiety related to hotel booking with the launch of Book with Zero Payment. The average advance purchase window for hotels in India is just five days, which is way below the global average,” Abhishek Logani, Chief Business Officer — Hotels, MakeMyTrip, said in a statement.

“This means that Indians don’t maximise the benefits of an early booking regarding choice and price advantage. We believe the newly launched feature can potentially help make a behavioural change in Indian travellers,” he added.

Moreover, the company said that the initial reaction to the feature has been highly positive, with an increase in hotel bookings slated to be actualised over the next 2-3 months.

Within a short duration of the launch, the feature contributed to more than 30 per cent of the hotel bookings on MakeMyTrip.

