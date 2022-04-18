Movie theatre chain AMC has announced to accept cryptocurrencies to buy tickets and snacks along with concessions using Dogecoin and Shiba Inu digital coins.

The company’s CEO Adam Aron announced via Twitter that the movie theater chain has integrated support for the cryptocurrencies through a Bitpay integration.

“The AMC mobile app for AMC’s U.S. theatres now accepts online payments using Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and other crypto currencies — thanks to Bitpay,” Aron tweeted.

“Also Apple Pay, Google Pay and Paypal. To do so, you first will need to update to the latest version of our app,” he added.

The process is simple. Select the seats, add concessions and click on Bitpay as your payment method.

According to The Verge, Bitpay also supports cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

However, AMC last year allowed people to buy movie tickets with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin.

“As promised, many new ways NOW to pay online at AMC. We proudly now accept: drumroll, please Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin. Also Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal. Incredibly, they already account for 14% of our total online transactions!,” Aron had tweeted.

