In the midst of heightened controversy on the deployment of central forces and especially

Assam Rifles in violence-hit Manipur, the security personnel and officers are plunging into the aid of local farmers.

“We are providing prophylactic security by way of our presence and Area Domination,” said a source in Assam Rifles.

The para-military force which has operational control of army officers but on administrative front falls under Assam Rifles — which is a renowned anti-insurgency crackdown force in the northeast.

For decades, the force was also called the ‘Friends of the Hill People’ but from time to time they also faced criticism or came under the scanner of socio-political organisations.

But lately, in violence-hit hamlets in Manipur where even irrigation and water supply projects have been damaged by miscreants, the Assam Rifles officers and personnel have helped restore water supply.

One such case has been reported from Loibol Khunou village. The project was allegedly damaged by miscreants when they burnt the entire village.

“Water supply for another village named Leimaram was also affected but now things have been restored and villagers are getting both drinking water and are able to carry out some farming,” the source told IANS.

The Irrigation channel work on stream was taken up by the civilians and Assam Rifles even at Janglenphai village.

This subsequently helped irrigate paddy fields at Kamong village as well, the source said.

On matters related to farming, notwithstanding all their ‘shortcomings’, even the N. Biren Singh government is

trying its best to help the farmers. The state government has announced ‘cut down’ in deployment of forces for escorts and security covers of VIPs including ministers and MLAs.

The state government also deputed at least 2000 state force personnel for protection of farmers.

However, some individuals from hill areas have dismissed the ‘move’ saying either these things came too late and they are too little.

It must be admitted that the fear of ‘famine’ or food shortage has struck both Kukis and other Zo tribal people and also the Meitei population in the valley. Hence there is a growing concern of ‘potential shortage of locally grown rice’. The farmers and citizens in Manipur, now have apprehension that this could also lead to a food and rice price hike next year.

Old timers recall that the ‘rat famine’ in 1958-59 had hit Mizos pretty badly.

“The Zo communities in violence-hit hills of Manipur share ethnic bonds with Mizo people. Everyone is aware of the ‘famine’ in their history. In fact, the Mizo National Front (MNF) was originally launched as the Mizo National Famine Front (MNFF),” a senior Zo community leader said.

So, farming operations have resumed in some pockets both in the hills and the valley.

Of course, reports say that there has been no report of fresh attacks on farmers living in the peripheral areas of the valley districts in strife-torn Manipur.

The security forces are operating now in a manner that the farming community feels “safe and secured”.

Reports claim that farmers in Sadu Yengkhuman, Pukhao, Dolaithabi, Leitanpokpi Awang Leikai (Mairenpat) and Nongshum are “staying away” from paddy fields. Experts say, in Manipur, rice is a dominant kharif crop — meaning it is mostly produced during monsoon or autumn.

Even in peacetime; farming in Manipur used to be afflicted by the challenges of high cost of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, lack of agricultural credit facility, lack of knowledge about fertilizer management, unavailability of fertilizers on time, lack of awareness of government schemes, irrigation related matters and lack of adequate awareness about rainwater harvesting techniques.

Now everyone seems to realise that in the insane rage, people of both communities have ‘damaged water supply/projects’ to each other’s villages.

“In some cases even damaged irrigation projects were restored and supply of water was streamlined. Locals have also appreciated the same,” sources in Assam Rifles say.

It was also suggested by experts last year in presence of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar that an effort to address sustainable rice cultivation in Manipur and other northeastern states should be promoted by popularizing climate resilient agricultural technologies thereby reducing the constraints and increasing sustainability in rice farming.

(Nirendra Dev is a New Delhi-based journalist. He is also author of the books ‘The Talking Guns: North East India’,

and ‘Modi to Moditva: An Uncensored Truth’. Views expressed are personal)

