INDIA

Now, chopped, headless body of woman found in well in UP

A body of a woman, with its limbs chopped off and head missing, was found inside a well on Durvasa-Gahaji Road in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district on Tuesday, police said.

Police fished out the chopped hands and legs dumped into the well with the body while head was missing.

Superintendent of Police, Azamgarh, Anurag Arya said: “The identity of woman has not been ascertained so far. Efforts are being made to ascertain her identity after which details of age and her whereabouts would become clear.”

Forensic experts and dog squads had also been called to the spot and senior officers are investigating the matter.

After recovering the mutilated body, other evidence is being collected from the spot.

According to reports, some locals noticed the body in a well about 150 metres away from Pashchim ka Pura village on Tuesday after which they alerted the police.

During initial investigation, only an undergarment was found on the body while legs and hands were also floating near it inside the well. The head was missing.

