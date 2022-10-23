INDIA

Now Cong MLA Kunnapallil bats for CPI-M leaders in sexual allegation case

NewsWire
Congress leader and MLA Eldose Kunnapallil, who is under the scanner over an allegation by a woman that she was sexually abused by the legislator for the past several years, has now come out in support of those CPI-M leaders against whom sexual allegations have surfaced.

Eldose, who got an anticipatory bail in the sexual allegation, told the mediapersons on Sunday said that the allegations raised by the Gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh that senior CPI-M leaders had spoken to her with sexual intentions were incorrect.

The Congress leader said that such an allegation levelled against senior CPI-M leaders, former Finance Minister Dr. Thomas Issac, former Electricity minister Kadakmpally Surendran, and former Speaker Sreeramakrishnan should be taken up only after proper verification and cross-checking of facts. He also said that it was for the CPI-M to decide whether any action should be taken against the party leaders following allegations from Swapna.

The Congress MLA has been placed under suspension from the primary membership of the party by the state Congress president K. Sudhakaran citing that the explanation given by Eldose Kunnapallil was not satisfactory. The MLA has been suspended for six months from the primary membership of the party.

The young Congress leader is a second-term legislator from Perumbavoor constituency in Ernakulam district and has wrested the seat from the CPI-M leader Saju Paul who was representing the seat. Eldose is popular in the constituency and has previously been the Ernakulam district panchayat president.

The senior Congress leaders have taken the position that if Eldose was found guilty, then the party would take serious disciplinary action against him. The state Congress was also embarrassed after Eldose went into hiding soon after the allegation against him surfaced and police registered the FIR. He resurfaced only after eight days when his anticipatory bail petition was granted.

