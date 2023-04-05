HEALTHINDIA

Now, Congress Rajasthan chief tests Covid positive

A day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje tested positive for Covid, Congress state President Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday was also found infected with the disease.

Dotasra revealed his health status in a tweet.

He had, in fact, had met party state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and several leaders on Tuesday. As both Gehlot and him have tested positive for Covid, the Congress has postponed the conferences to be held in the districts from Thursday.

In his tweet, Dotasra said: “My report has come positive in the COVID test. On the advice of doctors, I have to remain in complete isolation. All of you should also be careful.”

On Tuesday, he had wished speedy recovery to Gehlot.

“I pray to God for your speedy recovery and return to public service. @ashokgehlot51” he had tweeted.

