Now corporate offices in Haryana from June 12 can serve low-content alcohol drinks like beer and wine among employees and guests.

As per the new excise policy for this fiscal, there is a possession and consumption of beer, wine and ready-to-drink beverages by the employees in a corporate office having at least 5,000 employees and a minimum covered area of one lakh-square feet in single premises, self-owned or leased.

Also the BJP-led government is eyeing to collect Rs 400 crore for environment and animal welfare under its new policy.

The policy discontinued the use of PET bottles for liquor, said the policy approved this week by the Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

“Reiterating the government’s commitment towards protecting the environment and animal welfare, the retail permit fee has been imposed in the new policy with a targeted collection of Rs 400 crore. The said amount will be utilised for the environment and animal welfare,” an official statement said.

Regarding the provisions for procuring liquor licence in the corporate offices, the minimum area of canteen or eatery in the office is not less than 2,000-square feet. “The procedure for grant of licence (L-10F) shall be as applicable to the bar licences. The licence shall be granted on payment of an annual fixed fee of Rs 10 lakh on terms and conditions specified by the excise and taxation commissioner,” said the policy.

The licence fee for the pub category for the consumption of beer and wine only has been reduced further.

To curb pilferage of liquor by wholesale licensees, the penalty provisions have been made stringent and there will be a complete ban on liquor promotion advertisements on various platforms by the licensee, including on social media as well.

In the new policy, the limit of the maximum number of retail liquor vends in the state has been reduced successively from 2,500 to 2,400 in 2023-24. In 2022-23 it was reduced from 2,600 to 2,500.

