Now DGCA tells GoAir to change engines in 13 aircraft

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) The country’s civil aviation regulator — the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) — has instructed GoAir to install at least one modified engine in 13 of its A320neo aircraft within the next 15 days.

According to a senior DGCA official, GoAir has been instructed to pare at least one modified LPT engine in those aircraft which use only unmodified engines. The move is expected to greatly improve in-flight safety.

At present, GoAir has 13 aircraft which uses only unmodified engines.

However, on its part, a GoAir Spokesperson said: “GoAir has not received any communication or directive from the DGCA in this respect. Whenever we receive any communication, at that point in time, we will evaluate and respond accordingly. We will continue to work on all directives or policies as stipulated by the DGCA.”

The development comes a day after DGCA instructed IndiGo to install at least one modified engine in 16 of its A320neo aircraft within the next 15 days.

On Monday, DGCA Director General Arun Kumar had said: “We have decided that all aircraft which have unmodified LPT engines with more than 2,900 hours in each case have to be fitted with one modified LPT engine in the next 15 days.

“Failing which, all these aircraft shall be grounded. This has been done after studying the pattern and evaluating the risks.”

–IANS

