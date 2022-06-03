INDIALIFESTYLE

Now, Diamond comics to spread message of water conservation

The popular publisher for children’s literature that brings out Diamond comics and other books will now be bringing out books and comics on water conservation for bringing about “behavioural change in making inclusive and sustainable change”.

On Friday, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Diamond Toons to produce a series of popular books in a bid to spread awareness on water conservation. The MoU was signed between Vibha Dhawan, DG, TERI, and Manish Verma, director, Diamond Toons.

“As per the estimates of NITI Aayog, by 2030, our water demand will be double of our water supply. We should reach the youth and other stakeholders, who are the future citizens of the country,” S.K. Sarkar, distinguished fellow, TERI, said as he emphasized the need to take the message of water conservation to all stakeholders.

Collaborations such as the MoU between TERI and Diamond Toons will help in taking the message across, he added.

Verma said the platform of talking comics and its universe of characters will convey the message of conservation and sustainable development to stakeholders in multiple languages.

“More than ever, we need behavioural change in making inclusive and sustainable change. We have to increase the share of voices in protecting the one Earth,” he said.

“The power of storytelling is the only way to make a society inclusive of change,” Verma noted.

