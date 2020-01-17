Now Dilip Ghosh calls anti-CAA intellectuals ‘parasites’

Kolkata, Jan 17 (IANS) In keeping with his penchant for abusive attacks on opponents, BJP West Bengal’s President Dilip Ghosh on Friday described as “creatures”, “devils” and “parasites” the intellectuals who hit the streets protesting against the new citizenship law.

“Some creatures called intellectuals have come out on the streets of Kolkata. These parasitic intellectuals, who live and enjoy out of other’s pockets, where were they when our predecessors were tortured in Bangladesh?

“These devils live on our food, and oppose us,” said Ghosh, referring to a protest march taken out by theatre personalities through the streets of Kolkata.

Stooping further low, he commented that those opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act were doing so as “they did not know who their parents are”.

“That’s the reason they say they can’t show the birth certificate of their parents,” he said.

Theatre personality Dulal Mukherjee expressed his dismay over Ghosh’s remark.

“We are shocked that a Bengali can talk like thus standing in Bengal. Bengal has always fought and won, and shown how battles have to be fought,” he said.

–IANS

ssp/vd