A day before the hearing of his bail plea, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection with the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy case.

The ED made the arrest after questioning Sisodia for hours inside the Tihar jail as part of its money laundering probe into the alleged irregularities in the 2021-22 excise policy of Delhi, officials said.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on March 27 in the same case and he is currently in judicial custody till March 20. His bail plea will come up for hearing before the Rouse Avenue District Courts on Friday.

ED sources told IANS the probe agency has got permission to quiz Sisodia for three days, and it will seek his custodial remand.

The ED on Thursday questioned Sisodia in connection with the alleged kickbacks of Rs 100 crore which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leaders reportedly received through hawala channel from the South Group.

The former Deputy CM of Delhi was also asked about Arun Pillai and K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, about their alleged involvement in the case.

