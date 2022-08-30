At a time when it seemed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has the only friend left at the national level in her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, an observation made by Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) state spokesman about Trinamool Congress’ approach towards central agency probes has come as a shocker for the state’s ruling party.

Speaking about the ongoing central agency probe against the Deputy CM of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, AAP’s West Bengal spokesman Arnab Moitra said on Tuesday that the difference is that AAP leaders do not take shelter in hospitals when they are being hounded by central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

His clear indication was towards the heavyweight Trinamool leaders who had either taken shelter or had made attempts to do so at the Woodburn Ward of the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata whenever they were chased by the central agencies.

“We are happy over the ongoing investigation by the central agencies against our leaders. Let these agencies investigate freely. The more they will probe, the cleaner image our leaders will come out with. We will be able to go to the people with our head held high and tell them that the certificate of honesty of our leaders has been conferred by the Union government,” Moitra said.

When asked specifically on whether his target was the West Bengal’s ruling party, Moitra said he cannot speak of other parties.

“I can speak on behalf of our leaders. We welcome ED and CBI officials and face them at a stretch for 14 hours. Our leaders do not feel the necessity of taking shelter in hospitals. After facing the central agency sleuths, our leaders also face mediapersons. They do not shy away,” he said.

Political analyst Nirmalya Banerjee feels that Trinamool’s decision to abstain from voting in the election for the Vice President of India has irked many of the party’s friends at the national level.

“In my opinion, as days pass, Trinamool will get more isolated at the national level,” he said.

