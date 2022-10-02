Meta has announced that everyone can now share digital collectibles or non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Instagram and Facebook.

The company started testing digital collectibles with a handful of US creators and collectors in May, and now the feature is available to users in 100 countries.

“Everyone in the 100 countries where digital collectibles are available on Instagram can now access the feature,” the company said in an update.

Meta also tweeted that everyone on Instagram and Facebook can now share their digital collectibles in the US, and on Instagram in the previously announced 100 countries.In August, Meta said it started giving people the ability to post digital collectibles that they own across both Facebook and Instagram.

Last month, the company further said that people can cross-post digital collectibles that they own across both Facebook and Instagram.

Once connected, creators and collectors will have the ability to choose which NFTs from their wallet they would like to share on Instagram. Once a creator or collector posts a digital collectible, it will have a shimmer effect and can display public information, such as a description of the NFT. Posts will also be visible on their profile.

The creator and collector can be automatically attributed in the digital collectible post, said Meta.The third-party wallets compatible for use will include Rainbow, MetaMask and Trust Wallet, with Coinbase, Dapper and Phantom coming soon. There will be no fees associated with posting or sharing a digital collectible on Instagram, said the company.

