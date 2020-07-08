Now Gaana unveils TikTok-like short video app ‘HotShots’

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Joining the short-video making app race, music streaming service Gaana on Wednesday launched HotShots – a platform to create and share short viral videos and stories with its more than 150 million audience base.

According to the company, HotShots offers emerging and established Influencers an opportunity to migrate to a robust Indian platform and build their own success stories.

“Our app is ready to serve as the country’s go-to destination for entertainment across music, podcasts, short viral videos and buzz, offering aspiring Indians the power to become influencers in their own right with Gaana’s world-class live streaming and short video capabilities,” Prashan Agarwal, CEO, Gaana said in a statement.

With a host of ‘HotShot Challenges’ in the performing arts like music, comedy, dance by HotShot influencers, celebs and international artists, the app would offer both the scale and the infrastructure to audiences who thrive on digital entertainment.

Gaana launched Vertical Video platform last year to allow celebrities/singers to connect with its audience through short videos.

“Today we are building up on that expertise by unveiling the ultimate short video creation and consumption platform ‘Gaana Hotshots’,” said Agarwal.

