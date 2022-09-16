BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Now get iPhone 14 within minutes via Blinkit in India

NewsWire
0
0

As tech giant Apple made its iPhone 14 series available in India on Friday, Zomato-owned quick-commerce platform Blinkit announced that it has partnered with Unicorn Info solutions to deliver next-generation iPhones at your doorstep within minutes.

On the microblogging site Twitter, Albinder Dhindsa of Blinkit said that this service is currently available in Delhi, Gurugram and Mumbai.

“We have partnered with @UnicornAPR to bring Apple iPhone and accessories to Blinkit customers within minutes,” Dhindsa wrore on Twitter.

“Update to the latest @letsblinkit app version on your iOS and Android phones to buy,” he added.

Blinkit’s tie-up with Unicorn marks the first time Apple products are made available to customers on a quick-commerce platform like Blinkit, where they can get their hands on iPhone, iWatch, Airpods, and multiple Apple accessories within minutes.

The 10-minute delivery platform was acquired by Zomato for Rs 4,447 crore (about $568 million).

Meanwhile, customers in India can get the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 for Rs 79,900 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus for Rs 89,900 (iPhone 14 Plus will be available from October 7).

They can get iPhone 14 Pro for Rs 129,900 and iPhone 14 Pro Max for Rs 139,900 (starting prices).

20220916-142606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid-hit Karnataka industry seeks tax waiver, vaccines

    REC opens global export opportunity for RIL’s solar business

    Mamata slams Union Budget, calls it ‘Pegasus Spin Budget’

    RIL acquires majority stake in US-based skyTran Inc