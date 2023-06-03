SCI-TECHWORLD

Google is rolling out a new feature in Gmail for mobile phones which will provide users with the most relevant search results, allowing them to find specific emails or files more quickly and easily.

“As part of our efforts to improve the search experience in Gmail on mobile, we’re introducing a feature that helps you find exactly what you’re looking for with less effort,” the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Friday.

To display the results that best match the users’ search query when using Gmail, machine learning models will use the search term, the most recent emails and other relevant factors.

“These results will now appear at the top of the list in a dedicated section, followed by all results sorted by recency,” it added.

Moreover, this new feature does not have an admin control.

