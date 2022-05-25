The Mumbai Police on Wednesday decreed that wearing helmets would be compulsory for pillion riders of two-wheelers and warned of strict action against violators.

In a notification, the Mumbai Police Traffic Department said the rule will be effective after 15 days after which the traffic police will crack the whip against those flouting the new rules.

According to the notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police Raj Tilak Roshan, it has been observed that most two-wheeler riders and even the pillion riders in Mumbai do not wear helmets and violate the traffic department norms and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Presently, such offenders attract a fine of Rs 500 for riders without helmets and suspension of their driving license for up to three months or both under the Act.

After two weeks, the same penalty shall be imposed even on the pillion riders not wearing a helmet, warned the fresh notification issued Wednesday.

