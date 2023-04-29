The illegal mining activities in Gurugram will now be monitored via drone.

The decision was taken at a review meeting of the anti-mining task force headed by Gurugram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nishant Yadav.

Recently, the district administration received complaints with regards to illegal mining from Gurugram’s Rithoj village following which the administration has decided to use drone to keep a vigil on illegal mining.

“With this initiative where the district administration will get instant information about the mining area through drones, the mining areas will be surveyed every month with drone cameras so that illegal mining cannot be done in mining potential areas under any circumstances,” Yadav said.

The DC said that wherever the mining department receives information about illegal mining and overloaded vehicles in the district, it takes immediate action and registers an FIR against those involved in illegal mining.

The Mining Department official informed in the meeting that it has imposed a fine of Rs 10.6 crore while taking action against 43 vehicles involved in illegal mining activities in Gurugram since April last year.

