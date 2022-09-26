The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued a Look Out Circular against two PFI leaders of Kerala in connection with violence unleashed by the party during a protest recently.

According to information, the LOC has been issued against PFI’s Kerala Secretary Abdul Sattar and General Secretary C.A. Rauf.

Recently, hilly areas in the state had witnessed violence during the protest held against the arrest of 100 PFI members. It has been alleged that the duo provoked the mob which went on destroying government and public properties.

The NIA sources said since they had apprehensions that the two PFI leaders could flee abroad, an LOC was issued.

Currently, the NIA is investigating a total of 19 PFI-related cases.

As many as 46 accused who were earlier arrested were convicted in 2010-11 cases, the counter-terrorism agency said. Around 355 PFI members have already been charge sheeted by the agency.

