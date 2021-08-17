People can now sync their iCloud Passwords with Windows with Apples new iCloud Passwords app update.

The app, which comes with the iCloud for Windows 12.5 update, will help users search through saved passwords, update them, add new ones, and delete login info.

“iCloud Passwords allows you to use the same strong Safari passwords you create on your Apple device, with Chrome on Windows,” said an Apple update.

iCloud Passwords is a Chrome extension for Windows users that allows you to use the same strong Safari passwords you create on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac when visiting websites in Chrome on your Windows PC.

iCloud Passwords also saves any new passwords you create in Chrome to your iCloud Keychain so that it is also available on your Apple devices.

Apple rolled out some support for iCloud Passwords on Windows earlier this year.

The 12.5 update for iCloud for Windows is available now.

“If you don’t already have iCloud Password syncing set up on your Windows machine, you’ll have to enable it in iCloud Settings before you can use the password manager,” reports The Verge.

The users can access the app from Start menu, and make any changes to their passwords that they need.

