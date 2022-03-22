Demanding legal backing to an assured minimum support price (MSP) for their produce, a bunch of farmers’ organisations came together to launch the MSP Guarantee Kisan Morcha on Tuesday here.

A meeting of multiple organisations was held at the Narayan Dutt Tiwari Bhavan where the ‘MSP Guarantee Kisan Morcha’ was launched, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana chief Raju Shetty told media persons after the meeting.

V.M. Singh, Balraj Bhati and Avani Pawar (UP), Rampal Jat (Haryana), Naresh Sirohi, Balraj Singh, and Satnam Singh (Punjab), Rajaram Singh (Jharkhand), Rajaram Tripathi (Chhattisgarh), Pallaniappan and Gunashekhara Dharmaraj (TN) among others were present for the meeting.

The government had implemented three farm laws but prompted by the farmers’ agitation, had repealed them.

“We have decided to launch a new agitation demanding the MSP not just for food grains but also for fruits, milk and vegetables,” Shetty said.

He said he had presented a private member’s bill in the Parliament in 2018 and it had received support of 21 parties. “The government should either adopt the same Bill or bring another on the same lines,” he added.

Shetty had supported the NDA government since 2014 but had parted ways before 2019 and he now supports the Maha Vikas Aaghadi government in Maharashtra.

