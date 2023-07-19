INDIA

Now Mukhtar’s land to be used to build houses for the poor

NewsWire
0
0

The land seized from mafia-politician Mukhtar Ansari will now be used to provide housing for the poor.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has decided to construct 72 flats on the land seized from Ansari, his sons and other family members in the city’s Dalibagh area.

The construction will be done under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Senior LDA officials have written a letter to Lucknow District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar to provide the land .

“We are planning to construct 72 flats under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Dalibagh. A letter has been sent to district magistrate to make the land available for the project,” said an LDA official.

The LDA had identified 2.321.54 sq.metres of land of the Ansari family in Dalibagh.

It was enemy property which was illegally occupied by the Ansari family and they had illegally constructed bungalows and apartments on this land.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had given possession of 72 houses in Prayagraj to the poor and these houses had been built on land which was illegally occupied by slain gangster Atiq Ahmad.

2023071941659

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    National Games: Gujarat, Maharashtra top seeds in table tennis as curtain...

    ‘Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical’ lands in Canada with a dance performance at...

    Will go as per legal advice, says Lalit Modi’s mother on...

    One held for threatening doctors with toy gun in UP