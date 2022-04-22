INDIA

Now, Namami Gange to sell sludge from STP, improve livelihood opportunities

NewsWire
0
10

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) is looking at selling 2,500 metric tonnes of sludge from the sewage treatment plants (STPs) along the the river as part of the Arth Ganga, which will also improve livelihood opportunities.

By June 2022, the NMCG is expecting 32 STPs worth Rs 5,343 crore to be completed. With 73 projects completed till December 2021, it would take the number of STPs to 101 with the total capacity of 1,927.7 million litres per day (MLD).

“When these are functional, we are expecting 2,500 metric tonnes of sludge to be generated from these STPs,” said NMCG Director General, G. Ashok Kumar.

The NMCG has embarked on monetising such material, as part of which it has already announced to sell wastewater from the STPs and now, also looking at sludge. Going a step ahead, the NMCG is also looking at improving livelihood opportunities through it.

Considering that it will face disposal of sludge from the STPs, the NMCG has planned conversion of sludge into usable products such as manure, pavers, and bricks. “We are looking at training youth from the areas near the STPs that can utilise this sludge and turn it into usable products and earn livelihood from it,” Ashok Kumar told IANS.

The NMCG has had talks with Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) for coming up with technology to turn sludge into usable products, he said.

As part of the Arth Ganga, the NMCG has earlier announced selling of wastewater to power plants along the Ganga and also to Mathura oil refinery. Prior to it, it has also announced plans to come up with ‘Ghat par Haat’ (markets at the ghats) to enable marketing of organic products grown along the Ganga.

20220422-212602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Late Kannada superstar Puneeth’s life story likely to be taught in...

    ‘Cyanide killer’ Jolly’s murderous exploits now in new book

    Australia-type bushfire ravages Mizoram’s southern dists

    JGU partners IPTSE Academy to promote entrepreneurship and IPRs