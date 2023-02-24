ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Now, Nawazuddin’s estranged wife accuses him of rape, files police complaint ‘with proof’

NewsWire
0
0

In another twist to their ongoing saga, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui has charged him with alleged rape and lodged a complaint with Versova Police Station here on Friday.

Aaliya, who had slapped a divorce notice to Nawazuddin in 2021, herself made the announcement on her Instagram account, though police officials declined to comment.

“A rape complaint (with proof) has been filed against him at Versova Police Station yesterday (Thursday),” she said in the video post. “Whatever may happen, I will not allow my innocent kids go in their heartless hands,” Aaliya declared, becoming emotional while recounting her purported ordeal.

Married in 2009, the couple has been in the limelight for the past few weeks hurling allegations at each other on various domestic and personal issues and their children, daughter Shora and son Yaani.

In January 2022, Nawazuddin’s mother had filed a police complaint against Aaliya for allegedly trespassing into the actor’s home and she lodged a counter-complaint against her mother-in-law alleging domestic violence.

This time, Aaliya has labelled her mother-in-law as “heartless” who allegedly called her “my innocent child illegitimate” even as Nawazuddin remained silent.

Slamming Nawazuddin for seeking custody of their kids, Aaliya countered how he has never experienced the joy of the children, didn’t know how to use a diaper, didn’t realise when the kids grew up, and now he is trying to “steal” them from her to prove he is a good father.

“He is a coward dada he is stealing the kids (who are admitted to a Dubai school) from a mother by abusing his power and fame, but forgets that the Almighty is the most powerful,” she said.

Aaliya contended that she had always considered Nawazuddin as her husband, but he never accepted her as his wife though she had given the most important years of her life to him.

She alleged how she was grappling with financial losses and now Nawazuddin has weakened her more from all sides, but she had full faith in the courts and law and expressed confidence that the verdict would be in her favour.

In earlier posts, she had alleged that her husband and mother-in-law did not give food and other basic necessities, put restrictions on her access to the bathroom, how she and her kids were reportedly kept in a room in Nawazuddin’s home, etc.

20230224-190203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Why did Prabhu Deva remove his moustache for ‘My Dear Bootham’?

    Fahadh Faasil’s next ‘Malik’ to have OTT release on July 15

    Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa to present 83’s Kannada version

    Jared Leto-starrer ‘Morbius’ release date pushed by 3 months