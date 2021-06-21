On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, the central government introduced National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Diploma course in Yogic Science to help those who pass out of the course to become a job provider rather than a job seeker.

The two-year diploma programme has five subjects in the first year in which Yoga Teaching and Training will be taught and in the second year, five subjects related to Yoga Therapy will be taught.

Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre launched the NIOS Diploma course and released the self-instructional material of the course.

The Minister congratulated NIOS for offering such vocational courses to the learners.

Highlighting about the significance of Yoga especially during covid, Dhotre said it has resulted in creating many employment opportunities.

