Now organ transplant added under CM Chiranjeevi Health scheme

In Rajasthan, organ transplant is the new facility being added to the Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance scheme (Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana).

Now packages for costly treatment of diseases like organ, bone marrow and cochlear implants have also been added to Chiranjeevi health insurance.

According to the budget announcement of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, necessary changes have been made in the software by issuing guidelines to all hospitals associated with the scheme regarding new packages.

After the addition of new packages in Chiranjeevi Health Insurance scheme, its scope has become more wide.

People will also be able to get costly treatment of such diseases free of cost.

State Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said five packages of cochlear implant, nine of bone marrow transplant, eight of liver transplant and seven of heart transplant have been added to the packages of the scheme.

Private hospitals associated with the scheme can apply online to add these packages to them.

According to the budget announcement, now the annual medical insurance amount has also been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh under the scheme.

20220415-005007

