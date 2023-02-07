Film actress Kiara Advani and actor Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on Tuesday.

Kiara-Sidharth took ‘pheras’ in a place called as Bavdi situated at Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer at 6.30 p.m.

For the royal wedding, the mandap at the hotel was decorated with exotic flowers. There was a reception held after the wedding.

Late night the wedding photos of both Kiara and Sidharth came to the fore where the former wrote on Instagram: “Now our permanent booking is done.”

Earlier, a procession was taken out with bandbaje. Sidharth had left with the procession sitting on a white mare.

Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara-Sidharth’s families danced in it.

Sidharth’s father was sitting on a wheelchair. A Jiya band was specially called from Delhi for the procession which was taken out with Punjabi dhol and music.

On reaching the procession, Kiara-Sidharth’s varmala took place. Both garlanded each other with white rose flowers.

At the same time, Malaika Arora reached Jaisalmer at 7 p.m. to attend the reception.

People of the groom’s side wore pink and the bride’s wore golden coloured safa. Kiara wore a pink colour lehenga and Sidharth a white colour sherwani.

The theme for the Haldi ceremony was yellow. The workers were also seen in yellow clothes to tie the yellow turban.

Both the bride and groom were smeared with turmeric by their friends and family women.

The famous Ghotuwan laddoos of Jaisalmer were also served to the guests. There was activity outside and inside the hotel since Tuesday morning.

Security was also maintained as hotel staff members, guards and drivers were also being given entry only after thorough checking. Three checking points were made from main gate to the reception.

Kiara-Sidharth took ‘pheres’ in the hotel’s Bawdi which was built only for the ceremony of special rounds. There was a mandapa in the centre and seating for the guests all around.

From Kiara’s family: father Jagdeep Advani, mother Genevieve Advani, brother Mishaal Advani, aunt Sumita Advani, uncle Harish Advani, grandmother Valerie Advani, aunt Shaheen Agarwal were present.

Sidharth’s family included father Sunil Malhotra, mother Rima Malhotra, brother Harshad Malhotra, sister-in-law Poornima, nephew Adhiraj Malhotra, uncle Jaideep Bhalla, aunt Eraceli, grandmother Harcharan Bhalla, niece Avani, aunt Ambika Hora, uncle Ashok Hora, cousin Rohan Malhotra, Momina Noor, Ishita Bhardwaj, Vaibhav Bhardwaj, aunt’s son Arjun Hora, Arjun’s wife Zoya Hora, nephew Adhiraj Malhotra had reached the wedding.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Manish Malhotra, Armaan Jain, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla and her husband Jai Mehta. Make-up artist Swarnlekha Gupta, hairdresser Amit Thakur, wedding film shooter Vishal Punjabi, DJ Ganesh, Hari and Sukhmani and Jonki for music, Isha Ambani with husband Anand Piramal were key guests in the wedding.

20230208-005602