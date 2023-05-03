Amid growing political slugfest in West Bengal over alleged cash-against-job scam in recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run schools, a petition has been filed in the Calcutta High Court alleging irregularities in selection of college principals in the state.

The petition has been filed by Tandrima Chowdhury, an assistant professor. In her petition, she has alleged that candidate confidants of the top brass of College Service Commission (CSC) have unethically been placed among the toppers depriving the eligible candidate in the process of selection of college principals.

Chowdhury has made these toppers parties to the case. The hearing in the matter is expected this week.

In the petition, the assistant professor alleged that just as recruitments by West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) were done flouting all norms, similar had been the case in selection of principals by CCS.

The petitioner has also alleged that even a contractual college teacher has been among the toppers, which according to her, is totally illegal since a person on contractual appointment can never be considered for the selection for the position of a college principal as per rules of the University Grants Commission.

CCS authorities, however, have declined any comment to the media till they know the details of the petition filed.

It is learnt that besides academic performance index, there are other parameters for any college teacher to be considered for the position of a principal.

The first is that anyone applying for the post of college principal will have to complete ten years as a college teacher.

Academic qualification and having papers published in reported research publications are among other conditions to be eligible for the post of college teachers.

