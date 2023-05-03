INDIA

Now, plea in Calcutta HC alleging irregularities in college principals’ selection

NewsWire
0
0

Amid growing political slugfest in West Bengal over alleged cash-against-job scam in recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run schools, a petition has been filed in the Calcutta High Court alleging irregularities in selection of college principals in the state.

The petition has been filed by Tandrima Chowdhury, an assistant professor. In her petition, she has alleged that candidate confidants of the top brass of College Service Commission (CSC) have unethically been placed among the toppers depriving the eligible candidate in the process of selection of college principals.

Chowdhury has made these toppers parties to the case. The hearing in the matter is expected this week.

In the petition, the assistant professor alleged that just as recruitments by West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) were done flouting all norms, similar had been the case in selection of principals by CCS.

The petitioner has also alleged that even a contractual college teacher has been among the toppers, which according to her, is totally illegal since a person on contractual appointment can never be considered for the selection for the position of a college principal as per rules of the University Grants Commission.

CCS authorities, however, have declined any comment to the media till they know the details of the petition filed.

It is learnt that besides academic performance index, there are other parameters for any college teacher to be considered for the position of a principal.

The first is that anyone applying for the post of college principal will have to complete ten years as a college teacher.

Academic qualification and having papers published in reported research publications are among other conditions to be eligible for the post of college teachers.

20230503-124602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ahmedabad University prof discovers novel miRNA in saliva to predict tumour...

    Rahul visits Vaishno Devi, will Congress fortunes finally change?

    Political showmanship in T’gana over anniversary of Hyderabad’s 1948 accession

    Gaya teacher booked for molestation – on PMO’s intervention