Now Preamble, Fundamental Duties of Constitution to be recited at every Raj school

The Preamble and Fundamental Duties of the Constitution will now be recited at every school in Rajasthan.

This move is aimed at further strengthening the faith and pride of the young generation of the state in the country’s great constitution, democracy and nationalism.

This will be done every Saturday (no bag day) in the schools.

The Preamble and fundamental duties of the Constitution will also be published in the newly published text books.

The decision was taken during a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence on Friday.

At the meeting, several other decisions were also taken, including the formation of new districts, first increment in the interest of the employees in 6 months, giving more opportunities to the youth of the state in government service and so on.

Other important decisions included computer education in Sanskrit schools and renaming of the Rajasthan ILD Skills University as ‘The Vishwakarma Skills University’.

