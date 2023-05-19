Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafs (PTI) minority wing president Jai Prakash has also announced to quit the party, saying the ‘peaceful’ protest of May 9 went to the extent of attacking military installations, media reports said.

During a press conference, Prakash also condemned the May 9 protests in the strongest terms, saying “Pakistan exists because of the army, and we exist because of Pakistan”, Samaa TV reported.

Following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on May 9, violent protests broke out in several cities across the country during which many private and government properties were damaged and set ablaze, including the army’s GHQ in Rawalpindi and the Lahore Corps Commander House.

Prakash also claimed that there were no directions regarding whatever happened on May 9.

Stating that he was bidding goodbye to the party with a heavy heart, Prakash said, “I had no intention to leave the party till May 8.”

The former Member of National Assembly made it clear that he was quitting the PTI without any pressure, Samaa TV reported.

On May 15, PTI’s former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had alleged that Prakash had been picked up from his house by over “40 masked men”.

Meanwhile, PTI South Waziristan chapter head Iqbal also parted ways with the party.

Iqbal in a statement condemned the May 9 violence, saying he was deeply saddened when party workers attacked national institutions, adding that he is quitting PTI without any pressure, Samaa TV reported.

Some other PTI leaders who have announced their departure are Malik Amin Aslam, Muhammad Amjad, Imran Ali Shah, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Muhammad Baki Moulvi and Sanjay Gangwani.

20230519-172602