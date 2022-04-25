INDIA

Now, report cyber crime online: Punjab DGP

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) V.K. Bhawra on Monday launched a one interface multifunctional web-portal cybercrime.punjabpolice.gov.in to report all kinds of cyber frauds and crimes.

After launching the web-portal amidst presence of DIG (Cyber Crime) Nilambari Jagdale and DSP Samarpal Singh, the DGP congratulated the entire team for developing this user-friendly portal, which could be easily accessed by anyone to report cyber frauds.

To make the access to this web-portal more easy especially for the new users, it has an informational video in Punjabi which informs the user about salient features of this portal and guides them on how to lodge a complaint regarding any kind of cybercrime.

The video pops-up whenever the user opens the web-portal.

The DGP said besides lodging all kinds of cyber crimes and financial frauds, the user can also track the status of their complaint using this portal. The portal also gives an option to report a complaint anonymously, he said.

The portal also gives an option to directly call ‘1930’ to report any financial fraud committed via cyber means. He said using the portal one can also download first information reports (FIRs) registered in the cyber crime police stations.

DIG Nilambari said users can also access Cyber Dost — a Twitter handle of the Government of India (GOI), which provides information, updates and alerts regarding the cyber crimes.

She added the portal also has a feature called Cyber Safe by using which the users can verify UPI and account number before making any kind of transactions to prevent financial frauds.

She said that the portal is also linked with the Cybercrime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC) scheme of the Government of India, which deals with cyber offences against women and children.

“Using this feature on the portal, anyone can report offences against women and children,” she added.

