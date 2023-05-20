SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Now Rinku has become the X-factor for KKR, not Russell: Harbhajan Singh

NewsWire
0
0

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh opined young Rinku Singh was the X-factor for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this season and not star all-rounder Andre Russell.

Rinku has been the standout performer for the two-time IPL champions. He has scored 407 runs in 13 matches this season at a strike rate of 143.31 and an average of 50.88.

“Now Rinku has become the X-factor for KKR, not Russell. Russell’s era is gone. It’s Rinku’s time now. Even if Rinku is sent up, he can do justice to his role. He is a player of different calibre and we will soon see an India cap on his head,” Harbhajan said while speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live.

Meanwhile, former India chief coach Ravi Shastri said that Rinku is the star of the KKR team and has a very strong attitude.

“Rinku Singh is the hero of Kolkata Knight Riders. His temperament is very strong and gets very comfortable in tough situations. He’s a battle-hardened player. Rinku likes close matches and this ability to do well in crunch situations is what separates this player from others,” said Shastri.

20230520-120803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After Warner and Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell pulls out of The Hundred

    IPL is a ‘good lead-in’ for T20 World Cup, says Maxwell

    Uncapped Stephen Doheny named in Ireland’s white-ball squads for tour of...

    2nd T20I: India survive spin scare to beat New Zealand by...