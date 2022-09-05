INDIA

Now, ruckus in Raj Congress over Youth Congress appointments

NewsWire
0
0

: The recent appointments being made in the Youth Congress have created a ruckus in Rajasthan Congress, as veteran leaders have started questioning the appointment of fresh candidates.

Youth Board President Sitaram Lamba has written to Srinivas Biwi, raising questions on the 14 appointments made in the Youth Congress on Sunday

Sitaram Lamba has raised questions on the direct appointment of Sagar Sharma, son of Gujarat in-charge Raghu Sharma, as senior vice president. Dushyant Raj Singh, the nephew of state minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, has also been made senior vice president. Political controversy has started in the party over these appointments.

Lamba in his tweet has questioned the appointments in the Youth Congress and said, “Is this the internal democracy the Youth Congress is left with? Those who are not even members of the Indian Youth Congress, have been directly made senior vice president of the state without any organisation elections. Top leadership is requested to reconsider the list.”

Harpal Singh Chudasama, who was made the Rajasthan in-charge of Youth Congress and now the state president of Gujarat, had made 14 appointments two days ago.

Of these, four senior vice-presidents, nine vice-presidents and one organisation general secretary were appointed.

Two of the four senior vice presidents are under question. Sagar Sharma, son of Gujarat in-charge Raghu Sharma, has been made the senior vice president directly. Earlier, he did not hold any post in the organisation.

Generally, there has been a tradition of elevating office-bearers step by step, but now there is controversy over giving a big post like senior vice president directly to Raghu Sharma’s son.

20220906-000002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Karauli Violence: Councillor booked; curfew extended till April 7

    Maha: Govt assures ‘smooth ride’ on all Konkan roads before Ganeshotsav

    Tiktok emerges as top grossing non-gaming app in Q1 2022 globally

    ED registers case against Kerala’s fake antique dealer