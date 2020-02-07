Now sink in to the Zen with tailored spa services

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANSlife) As wellness tourism is increasingly becoming a trend, custom-made, budget friendly spa packages are becoming popular. IANSlife caught up with Ms. Swati Balga, Aura Spa Manager, The Park Hyderabad. Excerpt:

What tourists are looking for?

Swati:Tourists want minimal restrictions and meaningful deals. They look online for information.

They want to have specific and detailed information about spa when they are visiting, along with which they should be able to book it online, pertaining to which all the relevant details are available on our website and also we have our spa listed on nearby and Makemytrip for easy online booking.

Everything from staff to quality of services facilitates and atmosphere help shape a tourist’s perception of a spa experience. At Aura, we have our signature ‘Aura Massage’ which is a fusion of Ayurvedic and European techniques. We also have contemporary approaches, including Thai Massage, Hawaiin Healing (Deep-tissue massage), Balinese Massage, Swedish massage and Aromatherapy.

Apart from these, we have signature body polishes, wraps and packs and facials.

Why this industry is booming ?

Swati: Spa allows an individual to escape from their busy schedule and to invest time in own-self. It is an ideal place where you disconnect yourself from the world and worries, making the industry

booming worldwide. Spending a few hours at a spa to pamper yourself will make you relax and

rejuvenate your body, mind and spirit.

How it is shaping up?

Swati: Aura spa offers various treatment packages and options suitable to your time and budget and these options range from de-stress and lifestyle programs, which again is customized as per individuals needs of requirement.

At Aura, essential oils blended with handpicked are used to purify and detox the body. Our spa

therapists have extensive training at regular period in a variety of styles and messages that can be customized to suit the guest’s requirements.

Also, the beauty services like Spa manicure and spa pedicure, along with varied waxing services have also been introduced.

What are the likely trends that we would see?

Swati: At Aura, we are introducing a new line of products from AVA and Kama, for facials and three

types of body scrubs from aroma treasures.

The above services are going to be standardized at all the Aura spa of The Park Hotels.

Also, nail art, gel nails will be initiated soon, providing Tourists and guests with more options in

salon menu. Hairdressers are being trained on recent trending haircuts for both male and female, upgrading to which, satisfaction of Guests, will fetch more footfalls, and reviews on social media.

