After his petrol pump was demolished last week, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Shazil Islam Ansari has now received notices from the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) to produce maps of his house, marriage hall and farmhouse or face demolition.

A BDA official alleged the MLA’s farmhouse was built on Waqf land while the marriage hall was constructed on land meant for a graveyard.

The BDA has also written to the District Magistrate (DM) Shivakant Dwivedi, asking him to investigate as the petrol pump razed earlier was allegedly constructed on land that comes under the Ceiling Act.

The DM has subsequently asked the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Sadar to probe the matter and file a report on the same.

Islam’s petrol pump was demolished soon after a video went viral on social media purportedly showing him making ‘objectionable’ remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and some other BJP members.

Vice-chairman of BDA, Jogindra Singh said: “The petrol pump was constructed without an approved map and the initial no objection certificate (NOC) for it was issued with a condition to get the map approved within 30 days. This was not met. All our actions were taken as per the law.

“Notices have been served to the owner of the marriage hall and farmhouse after it was found that the construction was done on encroached land, without the approval from BDA. The receiver of the notices has been advised to produce a copy of the approved map and other documents.”

The MLA, meanwhile, remained tight-lipped on the matter and was unavailable for any comment.

However, SP state president Naresh Uttam Patel said the party would raise this issue in the Assembly session.

