Amid the turmoil gripping the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday hinted at “two political earthquakes” in the next 15 days.

When asked about Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi President Prakash Ambedkar’s predictions of a “political earthquake” in two weeks in the state, Sule went a step further.

“There will be two political earthquakes, one in New Delhi and another in Maharashtra,” Sule said, but did not elaborate, saying “you know what explosions”.

A party leader here explained that her possible references could be firstly to the upcoming Supreme Court verdict on the disqualification of the 16 Shiv Sena MLAs, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and secondly its potential ramifications on the state government here.

While refusing to comment on the rumours surrounding her cousin and Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar that he was planning to split the NCP and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sule said that “he is an extremely hard working person”.

Sule firmly declined to join any of the “gossip-mongering” around Ajit Pawar, saying she has a lot of other important work as an elected public representative without getting into such discussions.

