Now transgenders can apply for post of Constable in Bengal police

The West Bengal government on Wednesday announced that transgenders will be able to apply for the post of Constable in the state police department.

The announcement was made by West Bengal cabinet minister Shashi Panja during a programme for the distribution of identity cards to transgenders.

The Minister of Women & child development and social welfare department said for physical fitness and endurance, a particular parameter will be fixed for the applicants from the transgender community which would be slightly higher than for women and a bit lower than that for the men.

The minister also said that considering that transgenders in general have been deprived of the fruits for social equality, there are considerations for giving the applicants from the community certain relaxations in terms of educational qualifications.

The minister also said that one per cent of the existing quota for women in constables’ recruitment will be reserved for transgender candidates.

According to a well-known transgender activist and former member of the West Bengal Transgender Development Board, Ranjita Sinha, “although the decision is a welcoming one, the reservation percentage is too little considering the growing unemployment among the people from the community”.

“I welcome the move and hope for more to come in the coming days. But I cannot say that I am very happy,” she said.

