Now, Trinamool leaders meet Kovind over BJP MLA’s death

Kolkata, July 15 (IANS) A delegation of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind to clear the air on the death of BJP’s Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Roy and to counter BJP’s claims that it was ‘murder’ and not ‘suicide’.

West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to the President, saying the BJP MLA’s death is a case of “suspected suicide” and not a political murder as was sought to be projected by the state BJP.

Led by TMC parliamentary party leader Derek O’Brien, the Trinamool delegation called on the President a day after BJP leaders met with Kovind in Delhi to seek a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the death of Roy and dismissal of the state government.

During meeting with Kovind, Derek O’Brien read out Banerjee’s letter which said: “On receipt of the post-mortem report and on primary investigation, West Bengal Police has reported that it is a case of suspected suicide and could be related to some local money transfer activities.

“The note found in a pocket of the deceased also names two persons who are allegedly found to be related to such money transfer activities in the locality. Therefore, I am sorry to say that it does not appear to be a political case as is being projected by the BJP,” the letter said.

The BJP delegation led by its national Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and comprising Arvind Menon, Babul Supriyo, Swapan Dasgupta and others had met Kovind. The BJP team had also met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue on Tuesday.

Roy was found hanging in mysterious circumstances outside a shop near his home in Bindal village of West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district on Monday morning.

–IANS

sbn/tsb