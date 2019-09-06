Now use WhatsApp to fix potholes on Goa roads: Minister

Panaji, Sep 12 (IANS) A shout-out on a special WhatsApp number can now get potholes fixed in Goa, thanks to a social media-based grievance redressal system started by the state government’s Public Works Department.

PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar told reporters in Panaji on Thursday that “People can send us photographs and a global positioning system location of specific potholes and we will get them fixed. All they need to do is, send us a WhatsApp message on 7796667373. Mobile teams from our department will immediately carry out site inspections and fix the potholes.”

All state roads, barring the national highways, are covered under the initiative.

Pauskar said that the state had witnessed 146 inches of rainfall this season, the highest in nearly two decades, which had taken a toll of the roads.

He also said that constant banter and outrage on social media about Goa’s pothole-ridden roads was bringing the state a bad name.

“Photographs of potholes on social media and videos of people arguing with our department’s engineers trying to repair the roads are defaming Goa online,” Pauskar said.

The Goa government, specifically Pauskar, had come under fire for poor maintenance of roads in Goa, during the monsoon season.

–IANS

maya/rs/bg