INDIA

Now, veterinarians request Bengal CM to ban horse carriages in Kolkata

NewsWire
0
0

Over 150 veterinarians have appealed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to stop the use of horse-drawn carriages in Kolkata, considering the animals’ poor health and deteriorating condition.

Incidentally, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has been appealing for the carriages to be replaced with motorised e-carriages and has offered to assist in the horses’ rehabilitation. In Mumbai, horse-drawn carriages have been replaced with sleek vintage-style, non-animal vehicles.

According to these veterinarians, Kolkata’s horses are forced to haul heavy loads of people on hard roads – conditions which lead to irreparable and irreversible leg and hoof problems and lameness.

On this matter, they have quoted three in-depth studies by PETA India and the CAPE Foundation which documented that more than 100 horses used for tourist rides in Kolkata are anaemic, malnourished, and chronically starved; that some have been found suffering from severe injuries, including bone fractures; and that many are forced to live amid their own waste on filthy, decrepit, and illegally occupied premises in the city.

According to PETA India Veterinary Policy Advisor Dr Nithin Krishnegowda, these veterinarians care about animals and know what’s best for them.

20230405-215204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Railway gateman killed by siblings over money in UP

    In Ashgabat, Caspian Five echo India’s stand on speedy launch of...

    Delhi Court orders framing of sedition charge against Sharjeel Imam

    UP farmer found dead in field, 3 booked