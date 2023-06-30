To minimise rush at the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and offices of the Regional and Licensing Authorities (RLAs), the Himachal Pradesh government has launched a new initiative allowing the applicant to obtain learner’s licence from home.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said individuals can now acquire learner’s licence from any location through an online process, leveraging Aadhaar-based authentication.

The Aadhaar-based learner’s licence process eliminates the need for physical verification, scrutiny, and approval, streamlining the application procedure.

Applicants can now submit their learner’s licence applications, upload necessary documents and signatures, and make pay the required fee online. This will not only save time and resources, but also reduce the un-necessarily burden on the RLAs and the RTOs, he said.

After successful implementation at RLA Dharamsala on a pilot basis, the system is now functional in all districts.

“The main objective of this system is to provide ease-of-service delivery, in line with the vision of the government to enhance efficiency in the system, reduce paperwork, and make the licence acquisition procedure more streamlined for the people,” said Sukhu.

However, for the driving licence test, individuals still need to schedule an appointment and physically visit the RLA as per their slot booking.

The online faceless service for learner’s licence ensures 24×7 availability and offers many conveniences to the applicants.

The Chief Minister said to ensure the authenticity of the test taker, an artificial intelligence (AI) based face authentication process is initiated before the learner’s licence test begins.

The applicant’s face is compared to the image available in their application forms, based on Aadhaar records.

Principal Advisor (IT and Innovations) Gokul Butail emphasised the meticulous work done by the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance in implementing this initiative in line with the vision of the government under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

2023063031897