Now you can check out your cameras on web with Google Home

Google has announced that it is rolling out a Home update that will let users view their Nest camera and doorbell feeds on the web.

The company said users can easily check in on live views in full screen, zoom in to see more details, view camera status, and more, all from web browser.

“Google Home for web will be available as a preview as we continue to work on improving it and adding more popular camera features,” Rachel Taylor and Jacqueline Liang, Product Managers, Google Home, said in a blogpost.

“We hope you enjoy these new updates!” Taylor added.

The list of supported cameras for the web view includes Nest Cam (battery) and Nest Cam (wired), Nest Cam with floodlight (wired), Nest Doorbell (battery), Nest Doorbell (wired) aka Nest Hello, Nest Doorbell (wired, second-gen), Nest Cam Indoor and Nest Cam Outdoor, Nest Cam IQ Indoor and Nest Cam IQ Outdoor.

Last month, Google announced that its Google Home can now use Nest speakers to detect users’ presence.

Users can enable presence sensing in the Google Home app for Android and iOS by visiting the Features section in the settings.

Home’s optional presence sensing feature can now use interactions with Nest speakers and smart displays to help detect activity in your abode, letting it perform automated actions.

20221026-093004

