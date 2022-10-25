SCI-TECHWORLD

Now you can zoom in, out while watching YouTube videos

YouTube has announced that it is rolling out new design elements and product features, including options to zoom in and out for videos, to enhance user experience on the platform.

The Google-owned streaming platform will allow users to zoom in and out of a video while on their iOS or Android devices.

“Starting today, we are rolling out a new look and several features that offer a more modern and immersive viewing experience while also improving how users watch videos. But don’t worry, the same YouTube you know and love is still at our core,” the company said in a blogpost.

Using dynamic colour sampling, the ambient mode introduces a subtle effect, so the app background colour adapts to match the video.

It was inspired by the light that screens cast out in a darkened room and wanted to recreate the effect so viewers were drawn right into the content and the video takes an even greater focus on our watch page.

This feature will be available on the web and mobile in a dark theme.

YouTube links in video descriptions will change to buttons, and frequent actions, such as like, share and download, are now formatted to minimize distractions.

The subscribe button is also getting a touch-up: the new shape and high contrast make it stand out, and while it’s no longer red, it’s easier to find and way more accessible to everyone on both watch pages and channel pages, the company said.

