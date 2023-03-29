BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

NPCI clarifies that customers won’t be charged for UPI transactions

NewsWire
0
0

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Wednesday said that it has now permitted the Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI wallets) to be part of the interoperable UPI ecosystem and there is no charge for customers.

Additionally, there are no charges for the bank account to bank account based UPI payments (normal UPI payments).

“The interchange charges introduced are only applicable for the PPI merchant transactions and there is no charge to customers,a the NPCI said in a statement.

With this addition to UPI, the customers will have the choice of using any bank accounts, RuPay Credit card and prepaid wallets on UPI-enabled apps.

Recently, a fake WhatsApp message went viral, which said that people will have to pay a fee for online UPI transactions.

According to recent regulatory guidelines, the PPI wallets have been permitted to be part of the interoperable UPI ecosystem, according to the NPCI.

“The interoperability among PPIs via UPI will make PPIs more attractive for various use cases and ultimately increase the number of digital payment transactions,” said Mihir Gandhi, Partner and Leader-Payment Transformation, PwC India.

Rajsri Rengan, India Head of Development, Banking and Payments, at FIS, said that the new interoperability guidelines for prepaid payment instruments is a significant step towards building a more inclusive and seamless digital payments ecosystem in India.

“The interoperability of digital wallets and UPI can be a game-changer for the Indian fintech industry, as it opens up new opportunities for innovation, growth, and competition,” Rengan said.

As per the new rule, UPI transactions made via PPIs such as wallets, credit cards will have an interchange fee of 1.1 per cent from April 1 and customers will not be charged.

Traditionally, the most preferred method of UPI transactions is linking the Bank account in any UPI enabled app for making payments which contributes over 99.9 per cent of total UPI transactions.

“These bank account-to-account transactions continue to remain free for customers and Merchants,” said the NPCI.

20230329-143002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Develop mechanism for online audit of GST: Parliamentary Panel on Finance

    Rights, freedoms shouldn’t be used by private biz to avoid regulation:...

    130 countries support global minimum tax for world’s largest corporations

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Series starts from Rs 74,999 in India