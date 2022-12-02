BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

NPCI defers UPI market cap rules till Dec 31, 2024

NewsWire
0
4

In a major relief for some third-party digital payments players, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Friday said it is extending the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) volume cap rules deadline till December 31, 2024.

The NPCI initially planned to enforce the UPI market cap rules in January 2021, but delayed it several times.

“In view of significant potential of digital payments and the need for multi-fold penetration from its current state, it is imperative that other existing and new players (Banks and Non-Banks) shall scale-up their consumer outreach for the growth of UPI and achieve overall market equilibrium,” the NPCI said in a circular.

Taking into account the present usage and future potential of UPI, and other relevant factors, “the timelines for compliance of existing third-party app providers (TPAPs) who are exceeding the volume cap, is extended by two (2) years till December 31, 2024 to comply with,” said the NPCI.

UPI transaction value for November was recorded at Rs 11.90 lakh crore while the transaction count was 7.3 billion.

According to the NPCI, UPI processed 7.3 billion transactions worth Rs 12.11 lakh crore in October, riding on festive sales.

20221202-192005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bernard Arnault overtakes Jeff Bezos as world’s richest person

    Vedanta Aluminium to collaborate with construction industry for fly-ash, bauxite-residue utilisation

    CAIT hails Piyush Goyal for his candour against unethical business of...

    FM sets Sept 15 deadline for Infosys CEO to resolve IT...