The Network Planning Group (NPG) under PM GatiShakti examined and recommended four infrastructure projects.

During the meeting, four projects by the Railways Ministry were examined by the NPG and recommended. These projects will be developed in tandem with the PM GatiShakti Principles using the integrated and holistic approach. These projects will also provide multimodal connectivity, seamless movement of goods and passengers as well as increase logistics efficiency across the country.

The 46th Session of the meeting was chaired by the Special Secretary, Logistics Division, DPIIT, Sumita Dawra and saw active participation of senior officials from key member ministries and departments.

A project for construction of a Broad-gauge double line between Sawai Madhopur and Jaipur in Rajasthan state was examined by the NPG. The project spans approximately 131 kilometers from Sawai Madhopur to Jaipur and is deemed to be a significant infrastructure initiative. Upon completion, the project is expected to improve the line capacity to 71 per cent (without maintenance block) and 80 per cent (with maintenance block) by the year 2026-27.

The Jaipur-Sawai Madhopur route serves as a feeder to the Delhi-Mumbai route, and it represents the primary conduit connecting Jaipur, its environs, and Mumbai, southern and eastern parts of India.

The NPG has evaluated a project proposed by the Ministry of Railways for the construction of a new Broad-gauge line between Anand Nagar Ghughuli via Maharajganj on Northeastern Railway in Uttar Pradesh state. The proposed project spans approximately 53 kilometers from Anand Nagar and would be constructed as a Broad Gauge (BG) Line.

Another project for construction of a new Broad-Gauge line between Junagarh to Nabarangpur station in Odisha state was examined by the NPG. The proposed project spans approximately 116 kilometers from Junagarh to Nabarangpur. The construction of this new line is expected to reduce the distance from Bailadela iron ore mines to various steel plants in the Raipur region by 131 kilometers.

Last project was for provision of automatic block signaling on freight dense high utilization networks on Western Railway. The project aims to cover 895 RKM and four major sections of Western Railway in Maharashtra & Gujarat State. The project will bring the balanced freight dense High Utilization Network (HUN) Routes under the ambit of ABS, as ABS on High Density Network (HDN) routes of WR has already been sanctioned or exists. The benefit of the project includes enhanced line capacity and section speed to 130 kmph from 110 kmph that is likely to lead to cost reduction for the Railways and increase the overall logistics efficiency.

