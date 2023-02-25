INDIA

NPP, BJP are acids for Meghalaya: Mohua Moitra

Both the National People’s Party (NPP) and BJP are acids for Meghalaya as they have caused nothing but harm to the state, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said on Saturday while campaigning for her party.

Addressing a public gathering at Tikrikilla in West Garo Hills, she took a swipe at NPP and BJP.

Moitra said, “NPP is also BJP, and it is the other petal of BJP’s lotus. The “unholy” nexus between both the parties has resulted in the state being looted over the past five years. NPP and BJP are acids for Meghalaya.”

The Lok Sabha MP tore into Union Home Minister Amit Shah for labelling Meghalaya as a corrupt state while condemning the BJP for its anti-minority stance.

“Amit Shah declared Meghalaya as the most corrupt state. But, how can he say that after being in the government for the past five years? BJP wants one nation that is Hindu Rashtra. BJP is anti-minority and they are responsible for weakening the secular fabric of our country,” the Lok Sabha MP added.

Taking a jibe at the Conrad Sangma-led MDA government, Mahua Moitra commented, “There is only one college in Tikrikilla but sadly, it does not have any infrastructure to offer Science or Commerce degrees. Further, the condition of roads is extremely deplorable in Meghalaya.”

“What development did the NPP bring then,” she questioned.

Moitra further said, “In a democracy, it is the duty of the elected government to provide drinking water, educational infrastructure, roads, and health facilities. These are the basic amenities that the people of Meghalaya deserve.”

