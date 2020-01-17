NPR is ‘disguised’ NRC: Chidambaram

Kolkata, Jan 18 (IANS) Describing the National Population Register (NPR) process as a “disguised” National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise, senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Saturday said his party would not allow the NPR to be rolled out on April 1.

He alleged that the BJP-led NDA government “changed gear” after the NRC “fiasco” in Assam and announced they wouldn’t go for the NRC, but carry out the NPR exercise.

“As far as we are concerned, NPR is a disguised NRC. And we will not agree to the NPR being rolled out on April 1,” said the former Union minister, who was in the state to conduct a leadership training camp where he explained the implications of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NPR.

Chidambaram hoped the state party leaders would take the campaign forward to all parts of Bengal and explain to the people “the sinister purpose of the CAA, the mischief behind the NPR and mobilise public opinion against CAA”.

–IANS

