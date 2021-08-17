India’s National Pension System (NPS) has reached the milestone of 30 lakh voluntary subscribers over a period of 12 years.

According to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), more than 9,100 entities or employers have already adopted NPS for their employees.

“The achievement of 3 million subscribers in the non-government sector is remarkable as they are voluntary enrolments as compared to government sector,” said Supratim Bandyopadhyay, Chairman, PFRDA.

“With the current momentum of 50 per cent growth in enrolments over last year, we look forward to add a million new subscribers during the current fiscal in the non-government sector.”

As on August 14, the total number of subscribers under the NPS and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) schemes is at 4.48 crore and the total assets under management (AUM) are Rs 6,37,089.79 crore (Rs 6.37 lakh crore).

On individual scheme basis, there are 75.32 lakh employees under the NPS from the government sector (Central and state governments) and 30.03 lakh individuals from the non-government sector (all citizen and corporate model).

–IANS

